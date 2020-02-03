Reuters to distribute vote counts for Iowa caucuses via the National Election Pool

Reuters is set to distribute vote counts for today’s caucuses in Iowa, kicking off its first-ever global distribution collaboration between Reuters and the National Election Pool (NEP) for the 2020 U.S. elections, with research conducted by Edison Research.

In the global collaboration with the NEP, Reuters News Agency customers will be able to purchase fast and accurate vote count for critical contests nationwide throughout the year: From the Iowa caucuses running through the entire presidential primary season and extending to all national, statewide and 435 House races in November. The vote count will be available by state, Congressional District and county.

Reuters News Agency customers will also have access to the NEP exit polls from more than 900 locations on election day in November this year as well as the hundreds of locations during the primary election season. The polls from the National Election Pool have continuously been the survey of record on U.S. voter sentiments in elections, providing real-time analysis of voting trends and preferences broken down by region, age, race and gender. The NEP is the only organization to supply national and state exit polls in the U.S., with the only projections and comprehensive analysis based on the opinions of actual voters as they leave their polling places, with a 41% response rate.

Led by Soyoung Kim, U.S. election editor, and North America Editor Kieran Murray, Reuters is covering the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election within five broad areas:

-The Election Explained: Reuters will explain events for the world, deciphering the process and the players through interactive graphics, factboxes, explainers and newsmakers.

-The Big Issues: Reuters will focus on substantive and unbiased coverage of what matters in people’s lives. The election themes includes economy, immigration, climate change to the effects of the trade war with China and the upcoming U.S. Census.

-The Race: The race’s main stages – the caucuses, the primaries, the conventions and election-day voting will be covered through a massive multimedia effort focused on the moments and the people involved.

-Washington and the World: Reuters has the ability to showcase and interpret what the decisions made in D.C. mean for the rest of the world and will continue to focus our coverage of the global trade water on the impact of industries and people, to the shift in the farming industry in the US to rethinking of automotive supple chains in Asia and more.

-Polling: Reuters leads major polling efforts – including weekly surveys of public opinion and of battleground states; targeted surveys of top election issues and political engagement broken down by each demographic; two different polls on election day from the NEP and another in conjunction with Ipsos.

For more on how Reuters will cover the 2020 U.S. elections click here.

For more on the Reuters-NEP collaboration in distributing election results and exit polls, click here.

