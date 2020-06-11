Reuters named number one International Digital Media Brand in Europe for fourth consecutive year

Reuters is the most popular international digital media brand in Europe, according to new research published by Ipsos.

Ipsos Affluent Europe confirms Reuters is #1 for monthly digital reach in 2020, from all the national and international media brands and editions measured on the survey.

This is the fourth consecutive year in which Reuters has retained its pole position, reaching 6,947,000 monthly digital consumers (13.1% of all affluent Europeans), ahead of BBC (6,914,000), CNN (6,535,000) and The New York Times (6,466,000).

Reuters is also #1 for monthly digital reach for a wide range of key target audiences including:

Reuters #1 monthly reach (%)

Manager/senior executive+ 23.1

Work in finance 20.4

Financial advisors 22.7

Own 2+ cars in household 13.0

Frequent traders (11+ in last 12 months) 20.5

Pay extra for quality 13.6

Reuters continues to deliver a highly educated, affluent and senior audience on Ipsos Affluent Europe 2020 and indexes highly among key audience groups vs. the survey average.

Simon Hutson, Managing Director, Consumer, Reuters said: “I’m delighted to see Reuters retaining its lead position in Europe, reaching more upscale professionals than any other international digital media brand. This is a true endorsement of the continued value of Reuters content to upscale and influential audiences across the region, and a strong message for our advertising customers.”

Notes to Editors

About IPSOS Affluent:

The Ipsos Affluent Survey offers an in-depth view of media usage, consumption behaviour and interests of the affluent target groups and is the industry standard for multi-country multi-media communications planning. The survey provides a representative sample of main income earners in the top 20% of households (defined by household income) in 21 European markets.

