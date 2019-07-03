The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll finds Biden’s support from black voters reduced after DNC debate

Today Reuters and Ipsos released the results of their latest monthly poll. The poll shows Former Vice President Joe Biden has lost support among African-Americans after taking heat on racial issues during the Democratic party’s first debate.

The poll, taken by Democrats and independents showed:

-22 percent of adults who identify as Democrats or independents said they supported Biden, down 8 percentage points from a similar poll conducted earlier in June.

-Support for Biden among African Americans, a critical Democratic voting bloc, was cut in half, with about two out of 10 saying they backed President Barack Obama’s former vice president, compared with four out of 10 in the June poll.

-Support for U.S. senator Kamala Harris rose 4 percentage points to 10 percent - the most of any of the 20 candidates seeking nomination.

-The poll found Harris as the third most popular candidate for the Democratic nomination, behind Biden and U.S. senator Bernie Sanders, who was backed by about 16 percent of Democrats and independents.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online in English throughout the United States between June 28 to July 2. It gathered responses from 2,221 adults, including 1,367 Democrats and independents. It had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 3 percentage points.

