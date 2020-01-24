How a Reuters journalist captured the viral footage of the aftermath of an Iraqi base

Video footage at an Iraqi base via John Davison/REUTERS

Reuters video footage of the Ain al-Asad base in Northern Iraq after it was hit by Iranian missiles on January 8 went viral last week and appeared on 300 news channels, including CBS Morning News.

The footage, shot by Reuters Baghdad bureau chief John Davison, was the product of cross-format work, utilizing an iPhone and a Canon DSLR camera with a monopod.

U.S. forces invited the media to visit the aftermath of the base, but only one journalist from each organization was allowed on the trip. John got last-minute refresher training on basic video training from the Visuals team in Baghdad and flew off on assignment.

John used his iPhone to capture photographs of the aftermath and used a clip-on microphone to interview a U.S. soldier.

On preparing for this newsworthy opportunity, John said, “It’s the first time I shot video on a story and I enjoyed it. I had just enough time to juggle everything I needed to do. It’s about preparation and teamwork, plus editors’ backup.”

“Flipping between doing text interviews, photo and TV was a challenge, especially to get the right camera angles and images clients would need. I was pleasantly surprised that the footage was so widely used.”

