Investigative Reporters & Editors, Win Tin Foundation recognize Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo

Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been recognized with two new honors: the Don Bolles Medal, from Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and by the Hanthawaddy U Win Tin Foundation, which recognizes those who have suffered political repression. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are recognized for their reporting in Myanmar, for which they have been detained since December 12, 2017.

Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo, who are based in Myanmar, pose for a picture at the Reuters office in Yangon, Myanmar December 11, 2017. Picture taken December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski

The Don Bolles Medal recognizes investigative journalists who have exhibited extraordinary courage in standing up against intimidation or efforts to suppress the truth about matters of public importance. IRE President Matt Goldberg said, “These two dedicated journalists were interested in one thing: the truth. The pursuit of the truth should never be a crime, in Myanmar or in any country.”

Hanthawaddy U Win Tin Foundation executive committee member U Htun Kyi said the foundation chose Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo because they pursued their jobs “without violating journalist ethics or betraying the country.”

These recognitions add to a number of awards that Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have received this year, including the PEN America Barbey Freedom to Write Award, the James Foley Medill Medal for Courage in Journalism, the Osborn Elliot Prize and the National Press Club’s Aubuchon Press Freedom Award.

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact:

Heather.Carpenter at thomsonreuters.com