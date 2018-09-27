Reuters brings together expert panel to explore the key challenges and opportunities facing Islamic Finance

Reuters, the world’s largest international multimedia news provider, along with The Qatar Financial Centre is organising ‘The Islamic Finance Debate - Where are we in 2018?’ on October 11, 2018 from 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM at The Mulia Resort - Nusa Dua, Bali Kuta Sel, Bali, Indonesia.

Islamic Finance is booming. It is estimated that by 2022, its total value will be worth over $3 trillion, up from $2.6 trillion in 2017. Its growth in recent years has been propelled by a focus on the potential benefits it offers—but it is also facing some key challenges.

The high-level breakfast discussion will bring together a panel of experts including

- Mr. Joaquim Levy, Managing Director and World Bank Group CFO

- Dr. Bello Lawal Danbatta, Secretary-General, Islamic Financial Services Board

- Mr. Luky Alfirman, Director of Islamic Financing, Ministry of Finance, Indonesia

- Dr. Mohamed Damak, Senior Director & Global Head of Islamic Finance, S&P Global Ratings.

The panel will be moderated by Bernardo Vizcaino, Chief Correspondent, Islamic Finance at Reuters.

The panellists will explore the key challenges and opportunities facing Islamic Finance, including governance & compliance, green & sustainable finance, fintech, financial inclusion and capital mobilisation.

Munira Ibrahim, Reuters SVP for Sales and Content Solutions, said; “In a world where equities are rallying and technology is disrupting our relationship with money, it’s important to understand what role Islamic Finance has to play. With the esteemed panellists, the event will discuss key issues on Islamic Finance- whether it has peaked and how it ensures it remains competitive, relevant and, above all, attractive?”

To attend the panel discussion, please register at - http://Reuters/www.eventbrite.com/e/the-islamic-finance-debate-where-are-we-in-2018-tickets-49592650954

