Introducing Reuters Journalists of the Year Awards nominees for Editor, Desk Editor and the Full Speed Award

With just one week to go until the Reuters Journalists of the Year Awards are broadcast on March 18, here’s a look at our finalists for Editor of the Year, Desk Editor of the Year and the Full Speed Award.

Reuters Journalists of the Year Awards

Editor of the Year recognises an individual editor who demonstrated exceptional news judgment and editing skills that made a significant positive impact on Reuters. This year’s nominees are:

--Soyoung Kim, for running the most competitive file of the year with meticulous planning and collaboration across 2020 election coverage.

--Michele Gershberg, nominated for being a pivotal figure in coronavirus coverage, from dispatching reporters to driving coverage to explaining health breakthroughs in a clear, understandable language.

--Paulo Prada, for his exceptional editing of enterprise coverage out of Latin America.

--Matthew Tostevin, nominated for leading Reuters coverage of the Thai democracy protests.

Desk Editor recognises an individual who demonstrated exceptional skill in fixing and improving copy, writing trunks and editing stories for accuracy, balance, clarity and context. This year’s nominees are:

--Pravin Char, nominated for injecting voice and a sense of fun into the business and financial file in 2020, turning stories about tax rules, debt and corporations into pleasurable reads with poetic headlines and pithy leads.

--Sam Holmes, recognised for his work organizing the economics file, his key role in revamping and focusing our global PMI coverage, the guidance he provides correspondents to help them conceptualize and frame pitches and his coaching of corporate finance reporters on how to write the early Asia Global Markets report after the finance and markets teams were integrated.

--Lisa Shumaker, nominated for being instrumental in producing stories from our COVID trackers and for collaborating closely with the U.S. graphics team and with the Bengaluru team to flag and plan for major milestones in deaths and infections.

--Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, nominated for the quick adoption of Reuters new breaking news drill and high-speed turnover of large volumes of copy, and helping steer the Bangalore desk to adopt a global approach and a 24x5 rhythm.

Full Speed recognises an individual or team who excels at reporting stories first and fast. This year’s nominees are:

--The Sydney bureau, led by John Mair, nominated for being consistently ahead on alerts from a corner of the world that punched well above its weight on news during the pandemic.

--The Bangalore bureau, nominated for a tremendous win rate on major coronavirus-related news. The team delivered coverage through preparation, sharp monitoring and lightning reactions.

--The Norway bureau, nominated for recording timings victories on a range of big market-moving events, from an oil workers’ strike that sent Brent prices on a roller-coaster to three surprise cuts in official rates – and all while delivering original, insightful and multimedia coverage across the file.

--European Central Bank Team, nominated for an astounding win rate on the ECB, an achievement that came along with a string of exclusives and agenda-setting analysis.

Tune in on Thursday, March 18 to find out the winners and learn more about their work. You can register for the event, which will be broadcast three times tailored to key time zones, here.

With 2,500 journalists in 200 locations, Reuters covers the real world in real time.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

Joel.ivory-harte@thomsonreuters.com