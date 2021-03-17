Introducing the Reuters Journalists of the Year Awards nominees for Photo of the Year and Story of the Year

With just hours to go before Reuters broadcasts its Journalists of the Year Awards on March 18, we’re sharing a look at the nominees for Photo of the Year and Story of the Year in the lead-up to the event.

Reuters Journalists of the Year Awards

The Journalists of the Year Awards will be a 60-minute program, featuring interviews, personal reflections and insights into the stories that shaped our lives in 2020. On March 18, the event will take on a new form, in a show hosted by Reuters TV presenters Angeline Ong and Conway Gittens, and streamed online across the day.

Photo of the Year honors the year’s single best still photograph, with the winner voted on by Thomson Reuters staff. The finalists are:

--U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, by Tom Brenner.

--Detained Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino holds a flower during the burial of her three-month-old baby, River, in the Philippines, by Eloisa Lopez.

--Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel of rescue helicopter “Christoph Giessen” revive a patient during preparations for his transport, in Hanau, Germany, by Kai Pfaffenback.

--Protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-protester to safety in London, by Dylan Martinez.

--A pregnant woman reacts to the body of her husband, who was shot in Sao Carlos during a police operation, in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, by Ricardo Moraes.

--Protestor Monie Scott raises her fist while people chant around her at a memorial site for George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Leah Millis.

Story of the Year recognizes coverage across text, photo and video on the year’s biggest news stories. The finalists are:

--Covering the Pandemic, by the entire Reuters newsroom, is nominated for text, pictures, video, graphics and Breakingviews for overcoming enormous disruption in their own lives and meeting the challenge to cover this once-in-a-lifetime story from every angle for all our customer groups.

--China Tech is nominated for dominating the biggest business stories of 2020 on China tech, including Ant Group and TikTok. The team includes Echo Wang, Alexandra Alper, Saeed Azhar, Sumeet Chatterjee, Anshuman Daga, Sheila Dang, Joshua Franklin, Brenda Goh, Cheng Leng, Tony Munroe, Scott Murdoch, Stephen Nellis, Fanny Potkin, Greg Roumeliotis, Samuel Shen, David Shepardson, Echo Wang, Kane Wu, Yingzhi Yang, Keith Zhai, Zoey Zhang and Julie Zhu.

--Maduro’s Venezuela is nominated for documenting the means President Nicolas Maduro used to cling to power in Venezuela and the country’s worsening humanitarian plight. The team includes Mayela Armas, Angus Berwick, Deisy Buitrago, Luc Cohen, Brian Ellsworth, Parisa Hafezi, Sarah Kinosian, Mary Milliken, Marinela Nava, Efrain Otero, Marianna Parraga, Corina Pons, Anggy Polanco, Paulo Prada, Manaure Quintero, Rinat Sagdiev, Vivian Sequera and Matt Spetalnick.

--Racial Injustice is nominated for leading coverage across racial injustice and Black Lives Matters protests around the world. The team includes Amran Abocar, Carlos Barria, Makini Brice, Brad Brooks, Chris Canipe, Julio-Cesar Chavez, Diane Craft, Alan Devall, Mimi Dwyer, Jonathan Ernst, Kevin Fogarty, Minami Funakoshi, Andrew Hofstetter, Samuel Hart, Ted Hesson, Travis Hartman, Katanga Johnson, April Joyner, Andrew Kelly, Ally Levine, Jonnelle Marte, Dylan Martinez, Brendan McDermid, Frank McGurty, Rich McKay, Arriana McLymore, Leah Millis, Imani Moise, Jeenah Moon, Angela Moore, Ricardo Moraes, Eduardo Munoz, Gershon Peaks, Ernest Scheyder, Howard Schneider, Andrea Shalal, Kanishka Singh, John Slattery, Brian Snyder, Andy Sullivan, Sandra Stojanovic, Paul Thomasch, Heather Timmons, Moira Warburton, Lawrence Bryant and Caitlin Ochs.

--U.S. Election is nominated for Reuters coverage of the 2020 U.S. election, including election integrity issues, stunning visuals and compelling graphics. Sharon Bernstein, Chris Canipe, Ross Colvin, Elizabeth Culliford, Thomas Hals, Samuel Hart, Julia Harte, Steve Holland, Trevor Hunnicutt, Colleen Jenkins, Chris Kahn, Soyoung Kim, Catherine Koppel, Jason Lange, Ally Levine, Simon Lewis, Lisa Lewnes, Scott Malone, Michael Martina, Jeff Mason, James Oliphant, Don Pessin, Tim Reid, Jarrett Renshaw, Joe Shaw, George Tamerlani, Joseph Tanfani, Cath Turner, Noeleen Walder, John Whitesides and Jan Wolfe.

Tune in on March 18 to find out the winners and learn more about their work. You can register for the event, which will be broadcast three times tailored to key time zones, here.

