Introducing the Reuters Journalists of the Year Awards nominees

As Reuters prepares to broadcast its Journalists of the Year Awards on March 18, we’ll be sharing a look at the nominees across 16 categories in the lead-up to the event.

The Journalists of the Year Awards will be a 60-minute program, featuring interviews, personal reflections and insights into the stories that shaped our lives in 2020. On March 18, the event will take on a new form, in a show hosted by Reuters TV presenters Angeline Ong and Conway Gittens, and streamed online across the day.

Here is a look at the nominees for Photojournalist, Video Journalist and Reporter of the Year.

Photojournalist of the Year recognizes an individual who produced exceptional content on a variety of stories and events. This year’s nominees are:

Carlos Barria is nominated for producing stunning pictures on major stories such as the U.S. election, Black Lives Matter and the global pandemic, exemplifying the ability to produce pictures and video as well as comprehensive reporting from the field.

Eloisa Lopez is nominated for her coverage of stories ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to the Taal volcano and Typhoon Molave to human rights issues in the Philippines.

Hannah McKay is nominated for pictures and video coverage of not just the pandemic and Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the UK, but also a range of international coverage including the Australian Open, the blast in Beirut and the U.S. election.

Danish Siddiqui is nominated for producing extremely compelling photographs across the pandemic story, as well as protests and border tensions with China.

Aly Song is nominated for his work in Wuhan when the coronavirus story broke, as well as his continuing coverage of the pandemic in China throughout the year.

Video Journalist of the Year recognizes an individual video journalist who produced exceptional footage on a variety of stories and events. The nominees are:

Issam Abdallah is nominated for some of the most memorable video content of the year from across the Middle East, culminating in a brave marathon performance during the massive explosion in Beirut.

Martin Quin Pollard is nominated for his text and video reporting from the frontline of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing depth and breadth to Reuters coronavirus coverage at a time when little was known about the illness and the global impact that was to come.

Natalie Thomas is nominated for her impressive work reporting on the changes in the Arctic climate, as well as her coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests in London and the aftermath of the devastating explosion in Beirut.

Reporter of the Year recognizes an individual who consistently produced exceptional stories, including breaking news and detailed investigation and analysis. This year’s nominees are:

Angus Berwick is nominated for a series of powerful stories, including exclusives and special reports, looking at rights abuses in Venezuela and the means President Maduro has used to cling to power.

Francesco Guarascio is nominated for his sharp, well-sourced and insightful exclusives from Brussels on some of the key policy decisions around, and reactions to, COVID-19.

Drazen Jorgic is nominated for courageous and revelatory coverage of the dirty money trails in Mexico and Nicaragua, from media to drugs to financial speculation over COVID-19.

Echo Wang is nominated for her exclusive stories and comprehensive coverage of the breakdown in U.S.-China business ties, consistently keeping Reuters ahead of the competition on the biggest global business stories of 2020.

Julie Zhu is nominated for consistently delivering exclusive stories and deeply reported pieces, including a series of scoops on Ant Group’s botched plans to float what would have been the world’s largest IPO.

