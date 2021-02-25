Reuters to broadcast Journalists of the Year Awards show on March 18, in fast-moving, one-hour program

Reuters Journalists of the Year Awards

Reuters today announced it will broadcast its Journalists of the Year Awards as a 60-minute program, featuring interviews, personal reflections and insights into the stories that shaped our lives in 2020. The move will make the celebration of the best of Reuters journalism available to the public and customers for the first time.

Each year, Reuters honors its journalists around the world and reveals the backstories to the biggest news items of the year. On March 18, the event will take on a new form, in a show hosted by Reuters TV presenters Angeline Ong and Conway Gittens, and streamed online across the day.

“The Journalists of the Year Awards have long been celebrated here at Reuters as a way to reflect on the work of our colleagues around the world, many of whom face tremendous challenges to deliver trusted and impartial news coverage to our customers. This year, we are excited to turn the show into an hour-long broadcast available to customers and the public for the first time. They can hear first-hand about the experiences of our top journalists, the obstacles they overcame and the triumphs that resulted,” said Stephen J. Adler, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters.

Reuters Journalists of the Year Awards will be broadcast three times - tailored to key time zones - on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Register for the event here.

