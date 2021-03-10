Introducing Reuters Journalists of the Year Awards nominees for Business Beat and Legal

Here’s a look at our finalists for Business Beat Coverage and Legal Reporting of the Year in this year’s Reuters Journalists of the Year Awards on March 18.

Reuters Journalists of the Year Awards

Business Beat Coverage of the Year honors an individual or team whose outstanding performance resulted in exceptional coverage of company or industry news, including scoops, insight and analysis. This year’s nominees are:

-Trump’s battle to thwart China’s biggest companies is nominated for exclusives on key corporate regulation stories, including on Tik Tok, Huawei, Foxconn airlines in the U.S., Google, Facebook, London Stock Exchange/Refinitiv and more. The team includes Echo Wang, David Shepardson, Alexandra Alper, Mike Stone, Foo Yun Chee, Karen Freifeld and Humeyra Pamuk.

-India’s shifting competitive landscape, by Aditya Kalra, is recognized for consistently breaking news about how regulatory intervention has shaped the business outlook for companies including Amazon, Walmart, Reliance, Google and changed the game from industries from brewers to retailers.

-U.S. shale sector is nominated for a hard-hitting and wide-ranging file of insights and scoops on the collapse in activity in the U.S. shale sector and the end of over a decade of expansion. The team includes Jennifer Hiller, Liz Hampton, Laila Kearney, Devika Kumar, David Gaffen, Gary McWilliams, Tim McLaughlin, Imani Moise, David J. French, Arathy S. Nair and Shariq Khan.

-Wells Fargo CEO ruffles feathers with comments about diverse talent, by Imani Moise, Jessica DiNapoli and Ross Kerber, is nominated for the exclusive report on Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charles Scharf’s comments on why the bank had struggled to do better on its diversity goals, drawing widespread criticism and forcing a public apology.

-How Venezuela sought to evade U.S. sanctions is nominated for the series of stories on Maduro’s efforts to flout U.S. sanctions and further his grip on power. The team includes Luc Cohen, Marianna Parraga, Ana Martinez, Diego Ore, Aizhu Chen, Jonathan Saul, Parisa Hafezi, Rinat Sagdiev, Humeyra Pamuk and Matt Spetalnick.

Legal Reporting of Year recognizes an individual or team who produced excellent legal coverage. This year’s nominees are:

-Legal business news, by Caroline Spiezio, is nominated for exceptional coverage of legal business, including elite litigation firm Boies Schiller Flexner’s request for millions in government pandemic aid, the way in which Black lawyers have been disproportionately caught up in disciplinary proceedings and the Trump campaign’s spending on lawyers.

-On the Case, by Alison Frankel, is nominated for deeply reported analysis on the most important corporate cases and legal issues of the year.

-U.S. Supreme Court, by Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung, is nominated for coverage in a year when the Supreme Court dominated headlines, working diligently and collaboratively with teams across the newsroom to ensure Reuters won crucial timings, delivered multimedia coverage of the U.S. courts, a slew of scoops, explanatory pieces and analysis at speed and the qualified immunity.

-The Daily Docket, by Nate Raymond and Caitlin Tremblay, is nominated for its lively mix of news, commentary, industry buzz and smart takes on the most important and interesting legal stories you may have missed.

Later this week, we’ll be sharing the finalists for Editor of the Year, Desk Editor of the Year and the Full Speed Award.

Tune in on March 18 to find out the winners and learn more about their work. You can register for the event, which will be broadcast three times tailored to key time zones, here.

