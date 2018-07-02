Reuters statements on detained journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, July 2

Statement from Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

“At this critical juncture, we hope that the court will decline to charge Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo and order their prompt release. Freedom of the press is essential in any democracy, and to charge Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo under these circumstances, without any proof of their having done anything unlawful, would seriously undermine Myanmar’s constitutional guarantee of free speech. We remain optimistic that the court will thoroughly consider the evidence before it and bring this proceeding to a close as quickly as possible.”

Statement from Gail Gove, Chief Counsel, Reuters

“The Myanmar court now has an opportunity to correct the misdeeds of local police who, more than six months ago, entrapped Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo and falsified their arrest. In light of Myanmar’s commitment to the rule of law and fair trial rights, we look forward to the court’s ruling on our request that it decline to charge them and dismiss this case.”

