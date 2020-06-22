Reuters photojournalists show how Juneteenth was observed across the U.S.

On Friday, Reuters photojournalists captured how Juneteenth, the holiday that marks the end of slavery in 1865, was observed across the United States.

Kathy Boyum (L) is hugged by Jeffrey Edwards during a reconciliation revival, part of an event to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2QCH9WGJQU

In Harlem, Reuters photographer Andrew Kelly captured an image of a woman raising her fist during events to mark Juneteenth.

A woman raises her fist during events to mark Juneteenth, in the Harlem, New York City, New York REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kathleen Flynn photographed Rosalind Theodore who joined a Juneteenth prayer circle at Congo Square to celebrate Juneteenth and honor their ancestors, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Rosalind Theodore dances with the baby dolls during a Juneteenth prayer circle at Congo Square as they celebrate the end of U.S. slavery in 1865, in New Orleans, Louisiana, June 20, 2020. Women who mask as baby dolls gathered under the ancestor tree in Congo Square to celebrate Juneteenth and honor their ancestors. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Elijah Nouvelage photographed a person wearing a t-shirt with the names and faces of Black people who were killed by the police during an event to mark Juneteenth in Atlanta, Georgia.

A person wearing a t-shirt with the names and faces of black people who were shot by the police raises a fist during an event to mark Juneteenth, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

In Oakland, California, Fredrika Newton, wife of the late Black Panther co-founder Huey P. Newtown, holds up her fist on the steps of the Alameda County Court House, where her husband was tried 52 times. Kate Munsch photographed the ceremony that was held to dedicate a space for a Black Panther Legacy Monument.

Fredrika Newton, wife of the late Black Panther co-founder Huey P. Newton, holds up her fist on the steps of the Alameda County Court House, where her husband was tried 52 times, during a ceremony held to dedicate a space for a Black Panther Legacy Monument in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

