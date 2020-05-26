Katy Daigle joins Reuters as climate change editor

Stratocumulus clouds are seen above the 'Halfway Wall' during the Cloud Appreciation Society's gathering in Lundy, Britain, May 18, 2019. Picture taken May 18, 2019.

Reuters announced today that Katy Daigle has joined as climate change editor, based in Washington, DC. In this role, Daigle will drive new coverage, help curate existing content and connect different parts of the newsroom, working with reporters, editors, video journalists, photographers, graphics editors and digital staff.

After beginning her career as a feature writer and business reporter at the Moscow Times, Daigle moved on to the Associated Press, where she reported and edited from New York, the Caribbean, London and New Delhi, developing a specialty in environmental issues along the way. Since early 2018, she has worked as the deputy news editor and climate editor at Science News, a Washington DC-based service that publishes online and in a bi-weekly magazine.

Daigle has a journalism degree from Northwestern University and a master’s from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She serves on the Board of Directors at the Society of Environmental Journalists.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

Heather Carpenter

heather.carpenter @ thomsonreuters.com