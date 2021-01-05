Statement from Stephen J. Adler, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters, on the release of Kumerra Gemechu

A photograph taken from the family album shows Reuters cameraman Kumerra Gemechu as he arrives to cover a breaking news assignment in Bishoftu, Ethiopia March 10, 2019. Picture taken March 10, 2019. Family Album/Handout via REUTERS.

Statement from Stephen J. Adler, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters:

“We are delighted that Kumerra has been released and reunited with his family. His release today affirms he has done nothing wrong. We thank everyone who supported Kumerra during his detention.

Kumerra is a journalist who has consistently demonstrated his professionalism and commitment to accuracy, as part of a Reuters team that reports from Ethiopia in a fair, independent and unbiased way. Journalists like Kumerra must be allowed to report the news in the public interest without fear of harassment or harm, wherever they are.”

