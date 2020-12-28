Statement on the arrest of Kumerra Gemechu from Stephen J. Adler, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

Reuters logo

Statement from Stephen J. Adler, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters:

“We strongly condemn the arrest of Reuters journalist Kumerra Gemechu in Ethiopia. Kumerra is part of a Reuters team that reports from Ethiopia in a fair, independent and unbiased way. Kumerra’s work demonstrates his professionalism and impartiality, and we are aware of no basis for his detention.

Kumerra’s arrest follows the beating of Reuters photographer Tiksa Negeri by two Ethiopian federal police officers on December 16.

Journalists must be allowed to report the news in the public interest without fear of harassment or harm, wherever they are. We will not rest until Kumerra is freed.”

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

