Thomson Reuters Latino Employee Network hosts The Deciding Vote: How Latinos can tip the scale in 2020

On October 9, The Latino Employee Network at Thomson Reuters gathered a panel of journalists, political analysts and social impact leaders in New York for a discussion on the influence of the Latino vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

Reuters journalist Yahaira Jacquez moderated a live discussion with Reuters Political Polling Editor Chris Kahn, Medium Political Journalist Andrea González-Ramírez and Erika Soto Lamb, VP of Social Impact Strategy at Comedy Central/Paramount Network/TV Land for their fresh take on the role the Hispanic population will play in the upcoming election as they are on track to be the largest minority group in the U.S. electorate in 2020, according to Pew.

The discussion explored a variety of topics including which Democratic candidates are supported by Hispanics, if presidential campaigns are doing enough to influence the Latino vote to how immigrants are portrayed in popular media and the need for Hispanic representation in the upcoming election.

The Latino Employee Network celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and was created to foster cultural as well as professional growth within Thomson Reuters, both in the Latino and general community.

