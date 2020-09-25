Reuters ahead delivering fast and moving on-the-ground visuals coverage of Lesbos migrant center fire

When fires gutted an overcrowded migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos housing 13,000 people, leaving thousands without shelter and roaming the streets, Reuters was on-the-ground delivering fast and professional video and pictures coverage.

Slideshow ( 2 images )

Reuters was well ahead of the competition with broadcast-quality and critical drone footage of the scene – footage that hundreds of broadcasters worldwide turned to.

Days later, aerial footage filmed by Reuters showed the scale of the sprawling tent camp that had been set up by authorities to house the thousands of migrants left homeless.

At the same time, Reuters photographer Elias Marcou raced to the camp when it caught fire, capturing the scene where he found tents and containers burning, exploding gas tanks and refugees running frantically to rescue their belongings.

At dawn, Elias spotted a woman carrying two blankets. He followed her until she suddenly turned around, and he snapped a moving image as she was “looking at the destruction and the life she was leaving behind.”

The picture made front pages of newspapers and websites around the world.

With a robust visuals offering of more than 1,600 images and over 200 video stories delivered each day, Reuters covers the real world in real time.

For more, visit: here

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

Media Contact:

joel.ivory-harte@thomsonreuters.com