Ken Li appointed U.S. Media & Telecoms Editor

Colleagues,

I am very pleased to announce that Ken Li will be joining Reuters next month as U.S. Media & Telecoms Editor. He will drive our coverage of some of the world’s best-known companies as they scramble to respond to the challenge from Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc and other tech companies. From AT&T Inc’s acquisition of Time Warner Inc to Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp’s bidding war for Rupert Murdoch’s media assets, U.S. media and telecom companies are making multi-billion dollar bets to try to control how people consume news and entertainment. Ken will lead from the front and work with reporters to break news on whether such mega mergers succeed and how the disruptors are reshaping the media business.

Ken has a deep understanding of how the key players operate in this space, having covered the intersection of the media and technology businesses since 1996 and chronicled the boom, bust and boom from New York. Many of you know him from his previous stints at Reuters, which include global media correspondent, TMT editor, and editor of Reuters.com. Ken left Reuters in 2014 to join Recode as one of the founding editors of the award-winning tech news site, where he helped set editorial strategy and became editor-in-chief. Most recently, Ken was executive editor at Newsweek where he ran an international news operation of about 60 journalists.

Ken has also worked as a staff writer at the Financial Times, The Industry Standard, and the New York Daily News. He has broken many high-profile media stories and also boasts his own IMDb entry – an article Ken wrote 20 years ago, “Racer X” for Vibe magazine, was the inspiration for “The Fast and the Furious” movie franchise.

Please join me in welcoming Ken back to Reuters. He will start on August 20 in New York.

Tiffany Wu

Regional Editor - Americas

