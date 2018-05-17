Reuters named a finalist for four Loeb Awards

Reuters has been named a finalist for four Gerald Loeb Awards, presented by UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. The awards honor distinguished business and financial journalism in the United States.

The Body Trade

In the Breaking News category, a series of stories that revealed U.S. and Western European technology companies have routinely allowed Russia’s main spy agency to hunt for vulnerabilities in their software products in exchange for access to the Russian market was named a finalist. The series, by Joel Schectman, Dustin Volz and Jack Stubbs, reported that practice involves allowing Russian intelligence to review core technology known as source code, and experts inside and outside the government say it puts U.S. national security at risk.

“The Body Trade” series, by Brian Grow, John Shiffman, Blake Morrison, Elizabeth Culliford, Reade Levinson, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, Zach Goelman and Mike Wood, was named a finalist in the Explanatory category. The series revealed the inner workings of a little-known and largely unregulated U.S. market: the trade in donated human bodies. The team documented how body brokers obtain, sell and even rent out human body parts.

The Trump Effect

A series of graphics on “The Trump Effect” was named a finalist in the Images/Graphics/Interactives category. The graphics, by Christine Chan, Matthew Weber and team, illustrate how U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies are actually affecting the American people and what’s changing – or not – on the ground.

Shock Tactics

In the Investigative category, the “Shock Tactics” series, by Jason Szep, Peter Eisler, Tim Reid, Lisa Girion, Grant Smith, Linda So, M.B. Pell and Charles Levinson, was named a finalist. The series offered an in-depth examination of the toll of deaths and litigation linked to Tasers, the most widely used “less lethal” weapon in the arsenal of U.S. police.

Winners of the Loeb Awards will be announced in June. The full list of finalists is available here .

