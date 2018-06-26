Reuters wins two Gerald Loeb Awards

On Monday, Reuters received two recognitions at the Gerald Loeb Awards ceremony in New York, which honor excellence in business, financial and economic journalism. Reuters was a finalist for an additional two awards, which are presented by UCLA Anderson School of Management.

'The Body Trade,' by Brian Grow, John Shiffman, Blake Morrison, Elizabeth Culliford, Reade Levinson, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, Zach Goelman and Mike Wood, won in the Explanatory category. The seven-part series revealed the gruesome inner workings of a little-known and largely unregulated U.S. market: the trade in donated human bodies. Donated bodies are fueling a virtually unregulated industry in which human remains are bought and sold.

A series of graphics developed by Matthew Weber and Christine Chan for 'The Trump Effect' project won in the Images/Graphics/Interactives category. The series of graphics explained how the Trump administration’s policies have translated into real-world changes that affect the public. Leveraging text, photos, charts and maps, they looked closely at the data to assess the consequence of key policies.

In addition, a series of stories called ‘Source Code,’ by Joel Schectman, Jack Stubbs and Dustin Volz, was a finalist in the Breaking News category. The series revealed that U.S. and Western European technology companies have routinely allowed Russia’s main spy agency to hunt for vulnerabilities in their software products in exchange for access to the Russian market—even when those products were also used to protect the U.S. military and other government agencies. ‘Shock Tactics,’ by Jason Szep, Peter Eisler, Tim Reid, Lisa Girion, Grant Smith, Linda So, M.B. Pell and Charles Levinson, was a finalist in the Investigative category. The series was an unprecedented examination of the toll of deaths and litigation linked to Tasers, the most widely used “less lethal” weapon in the arsenal of U.S. police.

