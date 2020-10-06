Reuters editor Alessandra Galloni named Lawrence Minard Editor Award recipient in Loeb Awards; Reuters named a finalist in International category

Global News Editor of Reuters Alessandra Galloni and Global editor-in-chief of AFP Boris Bachorz attend a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with heads of leading global news agencies as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters Global Managing Editor Alessandra Galloni has been named the recipient of the 2020 Lawrence Minard Editor Award from the Gerald Loeb Foundation and the UCLA Anderson School of Management, one of the highest honors a business journalist can receive. The award celebrates the exceptional work of editors behind the scenes.

Reuters was also named a finalist for a Loeb Award in the International category, for the investigation “The hunt for Asia’s El Chapo,” by Tom Allard. The story for the first time exposed the man police suspect is the leader of an international crime network behind the dramatic increase in the sale of methamphetamine across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Loeb Awards recognize excellence in business, economic and financial reporting and are considered the highest business journalism honors in the United States. This year’s winners will be celebrated at a virtual event on November 12.

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

Media Contact:

Heather Carpenter

heather.carpenter @ tr.com