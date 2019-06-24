Josh London named Chief Marketing Officer for Reuters

Josh London

Reuters announced today that it has named Josh London chief marketing officer, effective immediately. As CMO of Reuters, London will grow the marketing organization and help to elevate the Reuters brand while driving revenue and enabling customer success. London is responsible for all aspects of marketing, including product, field and brand marketing. He reports to Michael Friedenberg, president of Reuters, and is a member of the Reuters executive team.

“Josh is a respected and accomplished marketing leader with a strong history of building brand awareness and driving commercial success,” said Friedenberg. “His breadth of expertise and experience will add significant value to our team as we work to reset, modernize and grow our organization.”

“I’m incredibly excited to join Reuters and work with such a talented group of colleagues around the world,” said London. “I look forward to developing and driving a transformative marketing strategy that advances the brand and supports the company’s ambitious plans for growth.”

London most recently served as global CMO of IDG Communications, a media, data and marketing services firm with operations in 147 countries. There he led the worldwide marketing organization to drive revenue growth, increase visibility and enhance the customer experience at all touch points.

Prior to IDG, London held a number of key marketing and leadership roles, including founder and managing partner of Salt Island Ventures; chief operating officer, vice president of marketing and general manager at SX2 Media Labs / ComputerShopper.com; and associate vice president of marketing at CNET Networks, among many other marketing and operating roles.



