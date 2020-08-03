Reuters wins 14 Malofiej International Infographic Awards

Reuters on Monday was named a winner of 14 Malofiej International Infographic Awards, one of the most prestigious awards for information graphics in media. Reuters received four gold, five silver and five bronze awards in the competition.

'Drowning in Plastic'

The Reuters infographic ‘Drowning in Plastic,’ which visualized the world’s addiction to plastic bottles, won a gold award in the Print-Features category and a silver award in the Digital-Formats category.

Reuters also received a gold award in the Breaking News Portfolio category, for pieces on topics such as Australia's bush fires and how they spread, the Sri Lanka attacks and redactions in the Mueller report.

In the Digital-Innovation Format category, Reuters received two gold awards—for ‘The race to save the river Ganges’ and ‘The China Challenge: Nuclear Secrets.’

Reuters other winners included:

--Silver, Digital-Breaking News: Japan counts the cost of Typhoon Hagibis

--Silver, Digital-Breaking News: Sri Lanka attacks coverage

--Silver, Digital-Features: India is running out of water

--Silver, Digital-Portfolios: Reuters Information Graphics Portfolio

--Bronze, Digital-Features: How Islamic State lost Syria

--Bronze, Digital-Breaking News: Australia bushfires: State of emergency

--Bronze, Digital-Breaking News: Devastation at a church in Negombo

--Bronze, Digital-Portfolios: Reuters Data Portfolio

--Bronze, Digital-Portfolios: Reuters Graphics Stories Portfolio

