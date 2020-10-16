Reuters partners with Mapcreator to offer customizable election data mapping capabilities for News Agency customers

Mapcreator election map

Reuters announced today a new partnership with Mapcreator to offer News Agency customers essential mapping tools and features for the 2020 U.S. elections.

With the elections just weeks away, Reuters customers that subscribe to the live U.S. election results data feed provided by National Election Pool (NEP) and Edison Research can also subscribe to Mapcreator’s mapping tools to build and customize interactive maps for their audiences, with data refreshing automatically.

Personalized maps based on color, design and fonts to match Reuters customers’ visual identity plays a growing importance to how their audiences stay engaged with data-driven information. Mapcreator’s customized, interactive choropleth maps can also be tailored for online audiences and a static map can be created for television or print.

Sue Brooks, Head of Product Development & Agency Strategy, Reuters, said: “In our capacity as the exclusive distributor for U.S. elections results from the National Election Pool and Edison Research, Reuters is delighted to team up with Mapcreator to offer Reuters News Agency customers the ability to create tailor-made interactive maps of election results based on their unique preferences.”

