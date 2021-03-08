Reuters wins 69 Society of News Design awards, Press Photographers of Ireland award; shortlisted for National Press Awards and British Sports Journalism Awards

Cameras, microphones and reporters are reflected in a window as U.S Senator Warren answers questions from the media in Council Bluffs

Reuters received a number of journalism award recognitions around the world, including dozens of awards for digital design and several photojournalism honors.

In this year’s annual Best of Digital Design Awards, presented by the Society of News Design (SND), Reuters won a total of 69 awards. Notable pieces of work recognized by SND includes a Reuters graphic simulating the herd immunity; coronavirus graphics including the COVID-19 global tracker; and wildfires coverage and environmental projects. SND also recognized individual portfolios and honored the work of Samuel Granados, Chris Canipe, Marco Hernandez and Manas Sharma of the Reuters Graphics team. For the full list of award wins, read more here.

The Society of Editors announced the nominees for its National Press Awards, which included Reuters photographers Dylan Martinez, Hannah McKay and Henry Nicholls shortlisted in the Photographer of the Year category. Reuters/Action Images photographer Carl Recine was also nominated in the Sports Photographer of the Year category for his coverage of sporting events and a triathlete's training in lockdown. Winners will be announced on March 31. Read what the judges had to say on each of the nominees here.

The Press Photographers Association of Ireland awarded Reuters photojournalist Clodagh Kilcoyne the first prize in the Reportage category in the Press Photographer of the Year Exhibition 2021, and also honored her in the News category. Her winning coverage can be viewed here.

In addition, Reuters photojournalists Molly Darlington and Matthew Childs were shortlisted for British Sports Journalism Photography Awards in the Young Sports Photographer and Football Portfolio categories, respectively. Winners will be announced on March 15.

With 2,500 journalists in 200 locations, Reuters covers the real world in real time. To access Reuters coverage, visit Reuters Connect.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

Deepal . Patadia@tr.com