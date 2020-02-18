Reuters announces new marketing leadership team

A logo of Thomson Reuters is pictured on a truck during preparations for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Today, Reuters Chief Marketing Officer Josh London announced a number of appointments to the Reuters marketing leadership team. With the appointment of his new marketing leadership organization, London and team will be concentrated on driving a transformative marketing strategy that advances the brand and supports the company’s growth.

—Buddhika Amis joins as Senior Marketing Director, tasked with operationalizing marketing activities across Reuters. Amis will partner with the leadership team to guide the strategic direction of the business. She brings more than 20 years of experience helping organizations develop and execute marketing strategies in the UK and globally, including roles at Pearson, Visa Europe, Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC Bank PLC.

—Phil Andraos has been named Product Marketing Director, following three years as Reuters global head of commercial policy and customer insight. In this role, Phil Andraos lead the team responsible for defining and executing the Go-To-Market launch process including proposition, market needs analysis, product positioning, pricing, sales readiness and training for new and existing products.

—Katie Ingman has been named Integrated Marketing Director. In this role, Ingham will lead the global and regional integrated marketing teams across the business. She joins from her most recent role as Marketing Director for Quartz where she led efforts to raise the profile of Quartz among both trade and consumer audiences in EMEA. Prior to this, she held marketing positions at Bloomberg, Dow Jones / Wall Street Journal Europe and Newsweek.

—Juan Mejia joins as Demand Generation Director. In this role, Mejia will expand Reuters demand generation efforts globally. He comes to Reuters from Argusmedia, where he developed the global marketing strategy and plan for the Metals sector with a focus on acquisition through inbound marketing. Previously, Mejia held marketing leadership roles at Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC as well as Ernst & Young.

These appointments join Alexei Milgram, Data and Analytics Director and Jamie Austin, VP Communications, to serve as the marketing leadership team.

London joined Reuters as CMO in 2019, focused on growing the marketing organization and helping to elevate the Reuters brand while driving revenue and enabling customer success. The marketing leadership team will join London to build a world-class marketing organization aimed at improving customer engagement and brand awareness, developing a stronger commercial focus and diversifying and growing revenue across Reuters globally.

