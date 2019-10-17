Reuters Plus named a two-time finalist in Marketing Magazine’s Marketing Excellence Awards 2019

Reuters logo

Reuters Plus, the branded content studio of Reuters, has been named a two-time finalist in Marketing Magazine’s Marketing Excellence Awards 2019.

Change Makers, a campaign for Standard Chartered to promote entrepreneurial change, is nominated in two categories - Excellence in Content Marketing and Excellence in Media Strategy.

Driven by insight, Change Makers is a two-part series that encompasses video, podcast, text and infographics, to showcase the vision and insight of successful entrepreneurs who are bringing about change to their respective industries.

The Excellence in Content Marketing award seeks to reward native content that has led to significant growth in brand awareness and commercial success. The Excellence in Media Strategy award recognises the best use of media channels for promotion of marketing campaigns.

This year’s Marketing Excellence Awards attracted almost 600 entries from more than 100 agencies and brands. Winners will be announced on 7 November in Singapore. For the full list of finalists, please see here