Reuters launches scholarship program at Northwestern University’s Medill School in partnership with the National Association of Black Journalists

Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, announced today the launch of a new scholarship program at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications, in partnership with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

Reuters logo

The scholarship, funded by Reuters and Medill and valued at $40,000, is open to all NABJ members applying to Medill. The scholarship program will begin with applications for the 2020 school year for students who wish to start the summer quarter.

In addition to the monetary benefits, the recipients of the Reuters-NABJ scholarships will receive an opportunity to join the Reuters summer internship program and will have access to mentoring by Reuters editors.

“We are thrilled to build upon our alliance with the NABJ to help its members advance their education and help build a more diverse journalistic field,” said Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler. “A diversity of perspectives is essential to news gathering in order to better reflect the world in which we live. We’re steadfastly committed to building this kind of diverse and inclusive workforce – and to increasing diversity throughout the industry by developing the talent of the next generation of journalists.”

“Reuters and Medill are two of the most influential forgers in journalism,” said NABJ President Dorothy Tucker. “As a proud NU alum, and with great appreciation for Reuters’ ongoing partnership with NABJ, I am thrilled about the impact this scholarship will have on our student members and for generations to come! Now more than ever, we need these types of partnerships to further the cause of media diversity and strengthen the field of journalism.”

“We’re thrilled to work in partnership with Reuters and NABJ to reward a terrific student with this distinguished fellowship,” said Medill Dean Charles Whitaker. “Medill recognizes and supports the need to make newsrooms more diverse and filled with excellent reporters. This new fellowship will support our efforts to do that.”

To qualify for the Reuters-NABJ scholarship, candidates must be NABJ members and meet the requirements for admission to Medill. The scholarship recipients will be selected by the school. Potential applicants can find out more about the program by visiting here

Media contact:

Deepal.Patadia @ thomsonreuters.com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]