Michael Young named Chief Technology Officer for Reuters

Reuters announced today that it has named Michael Young chief technology officer, effective August 6 and based in New York. As CTO of Reuters, Young will oversee overarching technology strategy, including technology development, architecture, platforms, testing and operational resiliency. He will report to Michael Friedenberg, president of Reuters, and is a member of the Reuters executive team.

“The impact of technology within Reuters is of critical importance in how we serve our customers and Michael’s exceptional technology expertise will help us make even greater strides in driving our future success,” said Friedenberg. “His wealth of experience will be a significant asset as we further modernize our organization and deliver coverage of the real world in real time.”

“I am incredibly excited to be part of the Reuters journey and look forward to enabling continued success and growth through our strategic and dynamic use of applied technology,” said Young.

Young is currently the head of digital experience platform for Thomson Reuters, where he is responsible for all technology and development, including digital properties, e-commerce sites and self-service technologies. Before that, he was head of risk development, focused on the Risk product portfolio and overseeing projects to embed AI-powered capabilities in their flagship product World-Check One.

Prior to joining Thomson Reuters in 2017, Young served as CTO at two companies, Paycase and Architelos; was financial technology industry advisor for MaRS Discovery District; vice president of product development at Afilias; and founded the technology group at GMP Securities.

