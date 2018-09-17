Reuters announces staff changes in Middle East region

In a memo to staff, Reuters EMEA Regional Editor Simon Robinson and Reuters Middle East Editor Samia Nakhoul announced staff changes to Reuters in the Middle East. Read below:

We’re pleased to announce some exciting new appointments and moves in the Middle East.

John Davison is appointed Bureau Chief Iraq, leading our political, economic, security and multi-media coverage in a country which remains a battlefield for rival forces more than 15 years after the U.S.-led overthrow of Saddam Hussein. The Shi’ite-led governments that have held power since then have struggled to rebuild Iraq and its battered economy despite the country being OPEC’s second largest oil producer. Even more starkly, they have failed to build a political consensus between Shi’ite and Sunni Arabs and Kurds.

John was based in Beirut until last year and spent most of his time covering the battle against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. He reported on the ground from Raqqa and Mosul with teams that dominated coverage of both conflicts. He broke the story of the defeat of IS in Raqqa and was part of the team nominated for the Reuters breaking news award. And he produced deeply reported enterprise stories on the physical and human impact of the war, working closely with visuals colleagues. His special report on stateless children was widely acclaimed.

For the past 11 months, he has worked in Cairo, helping to lead the team during an interim period between bureau chiefs. Before Reuters, John worked for AFP, reporting from Jerusalem and Gaza during the 2014 war. He started his career at the BBC monitoring and analyzing Islamist propaganda. He speaks fluent Arabic and Farsi. He has followed Iraq since watching the US invasion during his final year of school and is very keen to be working on the ground there.

Aidan Lewis is appointed Deputy Bureau Chief, Egypt and Sudan, after nearly three years of covering Libya post Muammar Gaddafi. Aidan’s Libya posting gave him the opportunity to sit with tribal leaders and the country’s top Salafist militiaman, embed with rag-tag brigades battling Islamic State in Sirte, drop in on the Roman ruins at Leptis Magna and fly to southern oilfields with the national oil company’s chairman. He broke stories on Italy-backed deals designed to stop migrant smuggling from Libya’s Western coast, and got the first interview with the internationally backed prime minister after he arrived in Tripoli on a naval frigate – a few months before interviewing a rival prime minister still holed up in one of Gaddafi’s residences in the capital.

Previously Aidan worked on international news for the BBC in London, making reporting trips to North Africa and Europe and spending a spell in the U.S. doing magazine and radio features that included stories on urban skiers and the moribund communist party. Prior to that, he reported from Algeria for AP and the Economist, revisiting the massacres and disappearances of the 1990s and travelling to Sahrawi refugee camps in the southern desert. He also worked at the AP bureau in Rome, where he helped cover Berlusconi at his peak and the death of Pope John Paul II.

Asma Alsharif moves from Cairo to Dubai as Gulf Financial Correspondent, joining our strong Gulf financial and speed desk team. Asma joined Reuters in 2009 as a correspondent based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She covered company news and built superb contacts with finance and energy officials, scoring rare interviews with Saudi ministers. Her exclusive interview with then oil minister Ali al-Naimi revealed that OPEC did not need to cut output in 2010.

In 2013 Asma moved to Cairo as financial correspondent, focusing on covering the currency crisis in Egypt. She cultivated banking sources and was able to beat the competition, sometimes by hours, on major currency-moving stories. The central bank used to informally instruct bankers during a forex auction on the price for the dollar so her good contacts allowed her to get way ahead of the competition and break news even before the auction result was announced. Asma also reported the mass protests that led to the ousting of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and teamed up with other colleagues to chronicle his downfall in a special report.

Eric Knecht is appointed Chief Correspondent, Qatar. He will be covering a wide beat: from the gas-rich Emirate’s quest to remain the world’s top LNG exporter to its determination to resist the Saudi-led blockade that began last year. Can Qatar maintain its outsize international influence? The run up its hosting of the next FIFA world cup in 2022 will help provide the answer.

Eric joined the Reuters Cairo bureau in July 2015 and has focused on the chaotic commodities beat. Highlights included a special report on corruption in the wheat trade that helped kickstart a parliamentary probe that led to the minister of supply losing his job, and an Insight detailing the way grain companies were wining and dining Egypt’s government inspectors abroad to ease passage of their cargoes through the country’s notorious bureaucracy. During his assignment in Cairo he covered top stories including the twin bombings of the Coptic Cathedral and church, single-handedly breaking news and writing comprehensive trunks while other colleagues reported from the ground. He has spent much of the last eight years studying and working in Egypt, first as a Fulbright scholar and fellow at the American University of Cairo and later as a local journalist for a business publication. He likes to think he learned Arabic by watching an unhealthy amount of questionable Egyptian television and film.

Nadine Awadalla is appointed Commodities Correspondent, Egypt and Sudan, taking over from Eric. Nadine will work closely with senior commodities correspondent Maha El Dahan on breaking news and delivering special reports. She joined Reuters as a graduate trainee in 2017 and has since covered stories across the file in Cairo, from the impacts of Egypt’s austerity drive to the country’s 2018 presidential race.

Nadine lived in Saudi Arabia for more than 18 years and continues to keep an eye on the fast-moving political and social developments in that country. Prior to joining Reuters, she graduated with degrees in political science and in journalism from the American University in Cairo in 2017, where she also served as the editor of its bilingual student newspaper.

Please join us in congratulating John, Aidan, Asma, Eric and Nadine.

Samia and Simon

