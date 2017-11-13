Reuters and NAMLE host Media Literacy Week Kick-off event

To kick off U.S. Media Literacy Week, on November 6 Reuters and the National Association of Media Literacy Education (NAMLE) brought together journalists, educators and students to discuss journalism and the importance of media literacy. The day-long conference sparked lively conversations on trust in media, conspiracy theories, investigative journalism and how to facilitate productive conversations on media in the classroom.

Panel "Trust, Truth and the Future of Journalism" at Media Literacy Week Kick-off event.

Highlights included:

--A panel, “Trust, Truth and the Future of Journalism,” where speakers Kyle Pope, CJR Editor in Chief; Steve Adler, Reuters Editor-in-Chief; Sheryl Huggins Salomon, The Root Senior Editor-at-Large and Brian Stelter, CNN Reliable Sources Host discussed trust in media, the importance of diversity at news organizations and what the next wave of journalists need to know to be prepared for the current media landscape. Watch the panel discussihere

-- A workshop where Renee Hobbs, Professor of Communication Studies at Harrington School of Communication and Media at URI shared the principle of infinite regress in a discussion on the resiliency of conspiracy theories.

-- “Fact vs. Fiction,” an interactive presentation led by Blake Morrison, Reuters Investigative Projects Editor, during which participants had the opportunity to scrutinize a dramatic news account.

-- Panel on innovation in education and journalism where speakers Julie Menin, Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment; Sarah Bartlett, CUNY Graduate School of Journalism Dean; Reg Chua, Reuters Executive Editor, Editorial Operations, Data & Innovation; Janine Werner, World Journalism Prep School Principal and Pamela Williamson, NYC iSchool Student discussed how new personalization technology has the capability shift the media landscape.

-- Breakout sessions for students led by Kyle Pope, CJR Editor-in Chief and Dan Colarusso, Reuters Executive Editor, Digital, who offered perspectives on the media environment and answered questions about their careers in journalism.

-- Educator breakout sessions with Damaso Reyes, News Literacy Project Director of Community Partnerships and Engagement and Barbara McCormack, Newseum Vice President, Education,on how to facilitate discussions on media and politics in the classroom.

View highlights of our kick-off day and Media Literacy Week on Twitter with hashtags #medialitwk and #mlw17.

