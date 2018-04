“Today the court finally heard the truth. One of the prosecution’s own witnesses admitted that the police received orders to plant evidence and arrest Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo on false charges. This case cannot be squared with fairness or justice, and it’s time to bring it to an end. We call for our journalists’ immediate release.”

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

