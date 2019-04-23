Statement from Gail Gove, Reuters Chief Counsel, on Supreme Court ruling against reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, April 23, 2019

FILE PHOTO: Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are escorted by police as they leave after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

On April 23, Myanmar’s Supreme Court in Naypyidaw rejected imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo’s appeal and confirmed their conviction. Reuters Chief Counsel Gail Gove issued the following statement:

“Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo did not commit any crime, nor was there any proof that they did. Instead, they were victims of a police set-up to silence their truthful reporting. We will continue to do all we can to free them as soon as possible.”

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact:

Heather.Carpenter @ tr.com