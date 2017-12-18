Statement from Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-In-Chief, Reuters

“It has been a week since Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested. We and their families continue to be denied access to them or to the most basic information about their well-being and whereabouts. We learned today that the government has authorized the police to proceed with a case against them. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are journalists who perform a crucial role in shedding light on news of global interest, and they are innocent of any wrongdoing. We are grateful for the widespread expressions of support and we call for their immediate release.” -- Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-In-Chief, Reuters

