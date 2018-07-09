Statement from Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief, Reuters, July 9

“We are deeply disappointed that the court declined to end this protracted and baseless proceeding against Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo. These Reuters journalists were doing their jobs in an independent and impartial way, and there are no facts or evidence to suggest that they’ve done anything wrong or broken any law. They should be released and reunited with their families, friends, and colleagues. Today’s decision casts serious doubt on Myanmar’s commitment to press freedom and the rule of law.”

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police out of a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang/Files

