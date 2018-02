Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are journalists who perform a crucial role in shedding light on issues of global interest. We believe that the ongoing court proceedings will demonstrate their innocence and they will be able to return to their jobs reporting on events in Myanmar. We are grateful for the expressions of support for Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo and continue to call for their prompt release.

