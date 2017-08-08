FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters hosting Instagram contest during 2017 NABJ convention
August 8, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 2 months ago

Reuters hosting Instagram contest during 2017 NABJ convention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A reveller grabs a crawfish during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

This week, Reuters will kick off an Instagram contest during the 2017 National Association of Black Journalists convention in New Orleans, Louisiana. Attendees of the NABJ convention are invited to take part in the social media storytelling competition by sharing their food adventures in the Big Easy.

To enter, attendees should follow the @Reuters Instagram account and share a multi-pic and/or video post of their food journey during the NABJ convention, using #ReutersatNABJ and tagging @Reuters in the caption. Entries will be judged on the creativity of their story-telling, as well as number of likes.

Three winners will be announced on Friday evening and will go home with an Amazon Echo or Dot.

For full contest rules, visit tmsnrt.rs/2hFXml5.

Media Contact:

Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

