Reuters coverage of the human impact of conflict in Nagorno Karabakh commands global attention

Local residents take shelter in a dugout during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

From both sides of the decades old ‘frozen’ conflict in Nagorno Karabakh, Reuters video news crews have been chronicling the human impact of fighting between Azeri and Armenian forces for control of the area in some of the worst fighting since the 1990s.

Video of residents sheltering from fighting in a basement in Stepanakert was one of the emblematic sequences of the conflict last week, illustrating the daily hazards faced by the inhabitants of Nagorno Karabakh’s largest city. Several hundred broadcasters in over 90 countries have run Reuters footage of this latest phase of the fighting.

The conflict in the Armenian controlled enclave in Azerbaijan has flared occasionally since the breakup of the Soviet Union. This latest round of fighting is the most intense and sustained since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.

Reuters journalists Umit Bektas and Bulent Usta, working in dangerous and uncertain conditions, ensured that the human suffering of the story was not forgotten, providing news outlets an inside view into the destruction and living conditions of Azeris and Azerbaijanis as battle and diplomacy swirl around them, in addition to daily coverage of the hostilities.

