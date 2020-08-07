Reuters in the news

The TikTok logo is seen on a screen over Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - RC2REF9J1OXI

Here’s a look at where Reuters correspondents offered their voices across business, politics and technology news this week:

-Reuters led the coverage of TikTok as the social media app faces pressure to divest its U.S. operations. Reuters released several exclusives over the last week, including Bytedance valuing the social media app at $50 billion and President Trump giving 45 days to negotiate a deal with Microsoft. Reuters U.S. Deals Reporter Echo Wang and Corporate Finance Editor Greg Roumeliotis joined Cheddar TV and NPR’s Here and Now to discuss the latest on TikTok.

-Reuters exclusively revealed how classified U.S.-UK trade documents leaked ahead of Britain’s 2019 election and were stolen from the email account of former trade minister Liam Fox by suspected Russian hackers. Reuters European Cybersecurity Correspondent Jack Stubbs joined London’s Times Radio and Leading Britain’s Conversation radio to discuss the story.

-Amid corruption allegations surrounding Spain’s former king Juan Carlos, news broke that he left the country. Reuters Spain Correspondent Joan Faus joined Monocle 24 radio to share the latest news on the former king.

-Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious diseases expert, spoke with Reuters White House Correspondent Jeff Mason in an interview this past Wednesday on the future of COVID-19. The Reuters interview was featured in the Washington Post, The Guardian, Business Insider, CNBC, Fox News and Voice of America.

