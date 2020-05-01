Reuters in the news

Here’s a look at where Reuters is in the news this week:

A journalist films the news conference of German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze, on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch - UP1EG420NIPLP

#ThankYouJournalists initiative receives widespread attention

Earlier this week, Reuters launched an industrywide effort to say thank you to the journalists around the world who bring us the news about the COVID-19 pandemic. The specially produced video that highlights reporters, editors, photographers to videographers who are continuing to report the facts and bring trusted news to readers, gained more than 15 million impressions on Twitter in the first few days. Adweek, CNN’S Reliable Sources, The Poynter Report, Society of Editors and Newsworks were among the news outlets that brought attention to the video, along with other news media organizations and influencers. The #ThankYouJournalists initiative continues to take pace as we approach World Press Freedom Day on May 3.

Reuters journalists break down the world’s most important news

Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason appeared on Cheddar TV and CBSN earlier this week to discuss the latest news from inside the White House and other political headlines, including President Trump’s decision to keep meat processing plants open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters technology correspondent Paresh Dave joined BBC World Service Radio to discuss Alphabet earnings, reporting a 13% growth in revenue in the first three months of 2020.

Reuters Americas Mining correspondent Ernest Scheyder joined KFGO Radio to explain how oil prices dropped to the lowest in history.

Reuters correspondent PJ Huffstutter spoke on KCBS Radio about the impact of coronavirus on the meat industry.

Reuters recognized in Press Gazette’s Journalism Matters survey

Press Gazette asked readers to highlight the best reporting on the coronavirus around the world. The project by Press Gazette aims to showcase some of the crucial work being done by journalists during one of the most challenging times for the news media industry. Reuters was recognized as part of some of the best exclusive news reporting during the pandemic so far.

The Reuters exclusive by journalists Aram Roston and Marisa Taylor on President Trump pressing health officials to make the malaria drugs available to treat COVID-19 and the exclusive report that revealed the UK Government’s medical experts feared for two months about the coronavirus outbreak, but were slow to sound the alarm by journalists Stephen Grey and Andrew MacAskill were in the spotlight in the News Agencies category.

