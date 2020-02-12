Reuters first delivering real-time election results from New Hampshire primary

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders and other relatives as he speaks at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, N.H., U.S., February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

On Tuesday evening, Reuters was first amongst all media in delivering clients real-time results from the New Hampshire primary via a collaboration with the National Election Pool (NEP) and Edison Research. Reuters was ahead by 30 minutes in offering first results to customers and more than 10 minutes ahead on calling the race.

Reuters customers were able to purchase accurate vote counts and exit polls for the New Hampshire primary, which were distributed with the real-time speed and precision that their audiences expect.

During this critical election year, Reuters News Agency will offer customers the abilty to purchase access to the fastest and most accurate vote counts and exit polls for critical contests nationwide in the run-up to the presidential election. To learn more, click here https://agency.reuters.com.

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

Heather Carpenter

heather.carpenter @ thomsonreuters.com