Reuters wins 2018 National Press Club Award for investigation into lead poisoning in the U.S.

A Reuters series revealing thousands of American neighborhoods suffering high rates of lead exposure has been recognized with a 2018 National Press Club Award.

Lead's Hidden Toll

“Lead’s Hidden Toll,” by M.B. Pell and Joshua Schneyer, won the award for Consumer Journalism – Newspapers in the National Press Club contest. The series identified thousands of previously under-the-radar poisoning hotspots, unmasked a national epidemic, and prompted cities, Congress, federal agencies and health researchers to combat childhood lead poisoning with new urgency and concrete reforms.

The winning series continued on Pell and Schneyer’s 2016 investigation, “Unsafe at Any Level,” which revealed the risks U.S. children continue to face from lead exposure. That series won a 2017 National Press Club Award in the Online Journalism category, along with the Oakes Award for Environmental Reporting and a National Headliner Award.

Read more: “Lead’s Hidden Toll” and “Unsafe at Any Level”



