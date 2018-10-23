Praveen Menon commences new role as New Zealand Bureau Chief at Reuters

Praveen Menon has taken on a new role as New Zealand Bureau Chief at Reuters. Previously, Praveen served as Malaysia & Brunei Bureau Chief for nearly four years.

Praveen guided the Kuala Lumpur bureau through some of the biggest stories in the region over the past several years, including the election defeat of former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s long-ruling coalition, the bizarre assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s brother in Kuala Lumpur and the 1MDB financial scandal.

Praveen, who grew up in Mumbai, India, has worked as a journalist in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and India. After starting his career at newspapers in India, Praveen joined Reuters in 2010 as a correspondent in Dubai, where he covered the UAE’s debt crisis, multibillion-dollar property mergers and mammoth airplane orders by Gulf airlines. He also had stints covering the Arab Spring and the 2014 Afghan elections.

