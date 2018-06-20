Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo named International Journalists of the Year in One World Media Awards

On Monday, imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were named International Journalist of the Year at the One World Media Awards ceremony in London.

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone arrives for the court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

The One World Media Awards recognise the best media coverage of the developing world, reflecting the social, political and cultural life of people around the globe. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were honored in the International Journalist of the Year category for their reporting in Myanmar, for which they have been detained since December 12, 2017.

This year, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have also been awarded the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write award, the Osborn Elliot Prize, the James Foley Medill Medal for Courage in Jouranlism, the Don Bolles Medal from IRE, and the Aubuchon Press Freedom Award from the National Press Club.

Reuters recently published the investigation that prompted Myanmar police authorities to arrest Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo. You can read the full report here .

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while escorted by police during a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

[Reuters Press Blog]

