Reuters receives five Overseas Press Club Award honors

Reuters has been awarded three Overseas Press Club (OPC) Award wins and two citations in the 2018 contest honoring the finest international reporting.

A protestor raises the Venezuelan national flag while standing in front of a fire burning near the entrance of the Supreme Court during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela on June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

‘The Philip Morris Files,’ by Paritosh Bansal, Tom Lasseter, Aditya Kalra, Duff Wilson, Thomas Wilson and Ami Miyazaki, won the Malcolm Forbes Award for Best International Business News Reporting. They produced a series of exposés on the tobacco giant, including a campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty and flawed clinical trials for its new smoking device. OPC Award judges said that “this eye-opening series shows just how sophisticated and determined the tobacco industry has been in fighting anti-tobacco forces in government and at international agencies. The team of reporters took powerful leaked documents, followed it up with shoe-leather reporting, and brought home a series with impact.”

The ‘Duterte’s War’ series, by Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall, Manuel Mogato and team, won in the new Roy Rowan Award for Best Investigative Reporting category. In a series of investigation, the team revealed how police are conducting the bloody drug crackdown in the Philippines. Judges said: “Their exhaustive, meticulous reporting exposes the scope of the state’s role in the slaughter of its own citizens, making the unanswerable case that the Philippine police have been acting as death squads and using a variety of ruses to cover their tracks.” The series also received a citation in the Hal Boyle Award category, for best newspaper or news service reporting from abroad.

Reuters photographers Carlos Garcia Rawlins and Carlos Barria won the Olivier Rebbot Award for Best Photographic News Reporting from Abroad for their coverage of violence in Venezuela. The judges noted that “the images show unprecedented scenes of a once prosperous nation unraveling into chaos. The entry, condensed to twelve dizzying images, showcased one of the most visually hostile stories of the year. The potent and strikingly violent images invoked an auditory response from the jury as they rolled across the screen.” A team of Reuters photographers also received a citation in the Olivier Rebbot category for a series of photos of Rohingya fleeing violence in Myanmar.

Slideshow (5 Images)

The awards will be presented at the annual Overseas Press Club dinner in New York on April 26.

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact

Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com