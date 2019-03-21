Reuters receives three Overseas Press Club Award honors

Reuters logo

Reuters has been recognized with three Overseas Press Club Award honors, which celebrate excellence in international reporting in 2018.

Imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, along with their colleagues, won the Bob Considine Award for best newspaper, news service or online interpretation of international affairs, for their series, ‘Myanmar Burning.’ The series examined the mass expulsion of the Rohingya from Myanmar, including the investigation that led to the arrest of Wa Lone and Soe Oo. Judges said the award was a “tribute to [Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo’s] spirit.”

A selection of Reuters coverage of Venezuela won the Robert Spiers Benjamin Award for best reporting in any medium on Latin America. The series of stories reported on the country in freefall and the crisis of widespread hunger, lawlessness, human rights abuses and mass migration. Judges said, “the Reuters’ Caracas bureau excelled in telling compelling stories of the wrenching decision taken by millions of Venezuelans to leave their country in order to survive.”

The ‘Ocean Shock’ series, which revealed the climate crisis happening beneath the waves, received a citation in the Whitman Bassow Award category, honoring the best reporting in any medium on international environmental issues.

