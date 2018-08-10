Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief, Reuters, on the birth of Wa Lone and Pan Ei Mon’s first child, Thet Htar Angel

“We congratulate our colleague Wa Lone and his wife Pan Ei Mon on the birth of their first child today and send them all our best wishes. While this should be a moment of great joy for them, it is sad and troubling that Wa Lone has missed being present at the birth of his daughter as he continues to be incarcerated on baseless charges. We will continue to do all we can to support them during this difficult separation and we remain hopeful that both Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo will be released soon and reunited with their families.”

Pan Ei Mon, the wife of detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone, embraces her new born baby girl Thet Htar Angel in her hospital room in Yangon, Myanmar August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

