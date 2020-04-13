Reuters photojournalists show how the world celebrates Passover and Easter amid coronavirus pandemic

Reuters photojournalists captured moving images of how people around the world celebrated Passover and Easter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A small number of Jewish worshippers pray during the priestly blessing, a traditional prayer which usually attracts thousands of worshippers at the Western Wall on the holiday of Passover, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jerusalem's Old City April 12, 2020 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

In Jerusalem, photographer Ronen Zvulun captured images of a small number of Jewish worshippers at the Western Wall on Passover.

Photographer Leah Millis in the U.S. shot photos of a woman connecting with her family using video chat during a seder meal to celebrate Passover.

A seder meal to celebrate Passover is seen as Elynn Walter connects with her family using video chat so they can practice the Jewish tradition together, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Pascal Rossignol in France photographed an Easter mass with photos of believers who were asked to send in pictures after the service was closed.

Priest Xavier Lemble holds the Easter mass with photos of believers who were asked to send in pictures after the service was closed due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bethune, France, April12, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

In Italy, a photo by Ciro De Luca showed Priest Lorenzo Fedele leading an Easter Sunday Mass on the roof of the Santa Maria della Salute church, for the locals to participate from their balconies and windows.

Priest Lorenzo Fedele leads an Easter Sunday Mass on the roof of the Santa Maria della Salute church, for the locals to participate from their balconies and windows, as Italy remains on lockdown to try and contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, Italy, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Photographer Jose Luis Gonzalez in Mexico shot images of a Catholic priest blessing motorists on Holy Thursday.

Catholic priest Jesus Tovar blesses motorists on Holy Thursday as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 9, 2020. Picture taken April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

In the U.S., a photo by Joshua Roberts showed a pastor listening to a confession on Good Friday from a parishioner inside their vehicle in the church parking lot.

Father Matthew Fish, pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church, listens to a confession on Good Friday from a parishioner inside their vehicle in the church parking lot during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, U.S. April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

In the UK, photographer Kevin Coombs captured a vicar leading prayer on the street.

The Reverend Pat Allerton, a vicar at St Peters church in Notting Hill, leads prayer on Portobello Road on Easter Sunday, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

