Corinne Perkins appointed North America Editor, Reuters Pictures

In a memo to staff on Monday, Reuters Pictures Global Editor Rickey Rogers announced the appointment of Corinne Perkins as North America Editor, Reuters Pictures. Read more below:

I’m very pleased to announce that Corinne Perkins has been appointed North America Editor, Reuters Pictures. Corinne returns to Reuters Pictures from her current position of Editor of the Online Visual Desk at reuters.com, in Toronto. She will take over the leadership of the Pictures team in the US and Canada, and will report to me.

Originally from the Australian mining town of Mount Isa, Corinne began her career with Reuters as a freelance editorial assistant at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She was hired in 2005 as an Editor-in-charge on the Singapore global pictures desk, before joining the reuters.com team in Toronto in 2007.

Corinne has championed Reuters Pictures on all platforms, including building the Instagram account to over 1.2 million followers and creating the Full Focus showcase. She developed our own Photographer’s Blog into a renowned forum to discuss pictures and tell photographers’ stories from around the world. Corinne has strived to present the best of Reuters photography on our digital sites as well as to our clients.

Corinne will take up her new role on September 1st, and will be moving to New York soon after.

Please join me in congratulating her.

Rickey Rogers

Global Editor, Reuters Pictures

[Reuters PR Blog Post]